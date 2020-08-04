SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Oneok Inc After 7.87% Gain

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.10 to a high of $26.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.96 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Oneok Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Oneok Inc have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor OKE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Oneok Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.16 and a high of $78.48 and are now at $26.12, 115% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.