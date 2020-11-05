SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Old Dominion Frt After 1.78% Gain

Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.62 to a high of $155.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $154.87 on volume of 204,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Old Dominion Frt and will alert subscribers who have ODFL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Old Dominion Frt has traded in a range of $119.01 to $340.82 and is now at $155.48, 31% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.1%.