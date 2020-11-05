SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Nvidia Corp After 3.11% Gain

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $311.15 to a high of $322.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $312.75 on volume of 6.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nvidia Corp has traded in a range of $132.60 to $322.50 and is now at $322.22, 143% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nvidia Corp and will alert subscribers who have NVDA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.