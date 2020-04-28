MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Norwegian Cruise After 9.97% Gain

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:49pm
By James Quinn

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.00 to a high of $12.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.69 on volume of 21.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Norwegian Cruise share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.03 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $12.56, 79% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 11.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Norwegian Cruise and will alert subscribers who have NCLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

