SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Norfolk Southern After 3.88% Gain

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $155.99 to a high of $159.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $158.99 on volume of 466,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Norfolk Southern share prices have been bracketed by a low of $112.62 and a high of $219.88 and are now at $159.20, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

