SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Nordic American After 19.15% Gain

Nordic American (NYSE:NAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.45 to a high of $7.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 19.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.89 on volume of 41.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nordic American has traded in a range of $1.66 to $7.25 and is now at $6.97, 320% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.7%.

