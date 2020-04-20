SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Nordic American After 10.92% Gain

Nordic American (NYSE:NAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.10 to a high of $4.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.12 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordic American share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.66 and a high of $5.28 and are now at $4.26, 157% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.4%.

