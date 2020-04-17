SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B After 3.08% Gain

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.42 to a high of $90.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.77 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nike Inc -Cl B has traded in a range of $60.00 to $105.62 and is now at $88.96, 48% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.