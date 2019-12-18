SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Nexstar Media-A After 1.61% Gain

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.58 to a high of $112.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $109.82 on volume of 65,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nexstar Media-A has traded in a range of $70.53 to $119.93 and is now at $111.58, 58% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

