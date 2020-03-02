SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of News Corp-Cl B After 1.15% Gain

News Corp-Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.00 to a high of $14.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.07 on volume of 241,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

News Corp-Cl B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.36 and a 52-week low of $11.38 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $14.13 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

