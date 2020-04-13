SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Newmont Mining After 3.49% Gain

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.20 to a high of $58.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $57.70 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Newmont Mining share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.15 and a 52-week low of $29.77 and are now trading 98% above that low price at $59.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

