SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of New York Times-A After 1.76% Gain

New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.65 to a high of $33.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.72 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New York Times-A have traded between a low of $26.13 and a high of $40.22 and are now at $32.96, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.