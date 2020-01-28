SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Neogenomics Inc After 3.88% Gain

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.02 to a high of $34.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.55 on volume of 193,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neogenomics Inc have traded between a low of $16.04 and a high of $34.04 and are now at $33.98, which is 112% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

