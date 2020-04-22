SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Navistar Intl After 3.93% Gain

Navistar Intl (NYSE:NAV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.45 to a high of $21.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.27 on volume of 167,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Navistar Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.01 and a high of $38.00 and are now at $20.75, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

