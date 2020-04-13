SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Nautilus Inc After 21.28% Gain

Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.78 to a high of $4.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 21.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.00 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nautilus Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.20 and a high of $5.92 and are now at $4.20, 250% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nautilus Inc and will alert subscribers who have NLS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.