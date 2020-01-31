SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Natl Instruments After 1.57% Gain

Natl Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.86 to a high of $47.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.00 on volume of 397,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Natl Instruments share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.22 and a 52-week low of $38.01 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $44.42 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Natl Instruments and will alert subscribers who have NATI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.