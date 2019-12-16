SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Nasdaq Inc After 1.39% Gain

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.16 to a high of $106.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $104.97 on volume of 90,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nasdaq Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $75.49 and a high of $106.71 and are now at $105.93, 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

