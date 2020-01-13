SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Nanostring Techn After 8.49% Gain

Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.29 to a high of $31.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.40 on volume of 239,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nanostring Techn share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.60 and a high of $34.78 and are now at $31.76, 91% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nanostring Techn on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Nanostring Techn have risen 22.2%. We continue to monitor NSTG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.