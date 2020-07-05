SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mylan Nv After 2.49% Gain

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.13 to a high of $17.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.11 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mylan Nv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.75 and a high of $29.30 and are now at $17.28, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

