SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Msci Inc After 2.73% Gain

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $296.93 to a high of $299.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $295.07 on volume of 152,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Msci Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $161.43 and a high of $299.54 and are now at $299.39, 85% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

