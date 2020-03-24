SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Msci Inc After 15.82% Gain

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $240.50 to a high of $268.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $253.03 on volume of 366,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Msci Inc on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $283.94. Since that call, shares of Msci Inc have fallen 18.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Msci Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $335.43 and a 52-week low of $173.00 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $268.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.