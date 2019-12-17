SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Motorola Solutio After 1.34% Gain

Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $162.00 to a high of $163.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $162.97 on volume of 98,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Motorola Solutio have traded between a low of $108.25 and a high of $182.28 and are now at $163.56, which is 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Motorola Solutio and will alert subscribers who have MSI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.