SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Morningstar Inc After 12.05% Gain

Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.78 to a high of $165.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $146.48 on volume of 75,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Morningstar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.74 and a high of $166.59 and are now at $163.47, 141% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

