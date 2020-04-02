SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Morgan Stanley After 3.21% Gain

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.73 to a high of $54.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.86 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Morgan Stanley have traded between a low of $38.76 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $54.29, which is 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

