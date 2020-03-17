SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Molson Coors-B After 2.39% Gain

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.76 to a high of $43.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.58 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Molson Coors-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.32 and a high of $64.32 and are now at $44.15, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

