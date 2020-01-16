SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Molson Coors-B After 1.20% Gain

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.74 to a high of $56.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.06 on volume of 297,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Molson Coors-B have traded between a low of $49.82 and a high of $67.24 and are now at $56.34, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.