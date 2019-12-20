SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Molson Coors-B After 1.09% Gain

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.69 to a high of $54.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.97 on volume of 307,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Molson Coors-B and will alert subscribers who have TAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Molson Coors-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.24 and a 52-week low of $49.82 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $53.83 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.