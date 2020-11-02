SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mks Instruments After 2.23% Gain

Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.97 to a high of $116.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $115.99 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mks Instruments have traded between a low of $56.37 and a high of $119.22 and are now at $115.49, which is 105% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

