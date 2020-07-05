SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Microchip Tech After 1.80% Gain

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.56 to a high of $86.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.54 on volume of 435,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microchip Tech have traded between a low of $53.15 and a high of $112.47 and are now at $85.27, which is 60% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

