SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mettler-Toledo After 4.31% Gain

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $676.04 to a high of $743.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $707.64 on volume of 57,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Mettler-Toledo share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $873.51 and a 52-week low of $595.91 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $730.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

