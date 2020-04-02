SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Medtronic Plc After 1.50% Gain

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $119.17 to a high of $120.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $118.50 on volume of 974,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medtronic Plc have traded between a low of $82.77 and a high of $122.15 and are now at $119.76, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Medtronic Plc and will alert subscribers who have MDT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.