SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mckesson Corp After 9.71% Gain

Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.21 to a high of $137.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $132.03 on volume of 944,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mckesson Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $111.71 and a high of $172.18 and are now at $137.84, 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 1.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $160.43. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 21.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.