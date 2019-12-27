SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mcdermott Intl After 10.48% Gain

Mcdermott Intl (NYSE:MDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.29 to a high of $1.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.19 on volume of 7.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mcdermott Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.53 and a high of $10.99 and are now at $1.37, 158% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

