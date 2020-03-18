SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mccormick-N/V After 4.53% Gain

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.37 to a high of $149.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $137.52 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mccormick-N/V on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $164.12. Since that call, shares of Mccormick-N/V have fallen 15.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Mccormick-N/V has traded in a range of $119.20 to $174.58 and is now at $145.65, 22% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 1.4% lower over the past week, respectively.