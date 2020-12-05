SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mccormick-N/V After 1.20% Gain

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $165.76 to a high of $168.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $166.67 on volume of 115,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mccormick-N/V have traded between a low of $112.23 and a high of $174.58 and are now at $166.83, which is 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.