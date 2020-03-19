SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Maximus Inc After 4.04% Gain

Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.94 to a high of $62.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.88 on volume of 391,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Maximus Inc have traded between a low of $46.42 and a high of $82.02 and are now at $60.57, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

