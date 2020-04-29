SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A After 5.65% Gain

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $276.26 to a high of $280.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $272.65 on volume of 757,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $347.25 and a 52-week low of $199.99 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $279.56 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

