SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A After 1.08% Gain

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $280.15 to a high of $283.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $280.85 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $347.25 and a 52-week low of $199.99 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $281.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastercard Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.