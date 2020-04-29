SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Masco Corp After 2.44% Gain

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.35 to a high of $43.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.92 on volume of 414,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masco Corp have traded between a low of $27.04 and a high of $50.06 and are now at $42.74, which is 58% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

