SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Marriott Intl-A After 9.59% Gain

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.50 to a high of $81.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.59 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-A has traded in a range of $46.56 to $153.39 and is now at $77.36, 66% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.25% lower and 6.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Intl-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Intl-A in search of a potential trend change.