SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Marcus Corp After 2.71% Gain

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.34 to a high of $31.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $31.30 on volume of 188,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Marcus Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.27 and a high of $45.82 and are now at $31.42, 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marcus Corp on November 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.01. Since that call, shares of Marcus Corp have fallen 7.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.