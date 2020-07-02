SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mallinckrodt After 2.31% Gain

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.07 to a high of $5.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.30 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mallinckrodt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.43 and a high of $27.33 and are now at $5.23, 266% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 4.9%.

