SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Mallinckrodt After 17.22% Gain

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.11 to a high of $2.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 17.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.40 on volume of 8.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mallinckrodt on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Mallinckrodt have risen 28.2%. We continue to monitor MNK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Mallinckrodt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.00 and a high of $23.90 and are now at $2.45, 145% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.6%.