SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Lyondellbasell-A After 2.01% Gain

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.60 to a high of $83.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.80 on volume of 455,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lyondellbasell-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lyondellbasell-A in search of a potential trend change.

Lyondellbasell-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $98.91 and a 52-week low of $68.61 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $83.36 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.