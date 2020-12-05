SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Liveperson Inc After 3.00% Gain

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.16 to a high of $37.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.19 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Liveperson Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.08 and a high of $45.21 and are now at $35.71, 154% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

