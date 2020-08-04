SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ligand Pharm After 6.28% Gain

Ligand Pharm (NASDAQ:LGND) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.04 to a high of $84.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.41 on volume of 127,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ligand Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.50 and a 52-week low of $57.24 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $83.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

