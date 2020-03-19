SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Lhc Group Inc After 3.08% Gain

Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $111.92 to a high of $128.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $119.66 on volume of 260,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lhc Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have LHCG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lhc Group Inc have traded between a low of $98.41 and a high of $159.48 and are now at $119.34, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.