SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Lennar Corp-A After 3.60% Gain

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.39 to a high of $42.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.74 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Lennar Corp-A has traded in a range of $25.42 to $71.38 and is now at $42.19, 66% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lennar Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have LEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.