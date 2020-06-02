SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A After 1.10% Gain

Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.74 to a high of $44.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.19 on volume of 98,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A have traded between a low of $31.07 and a high of $44.95 and are now at $43.85, which is 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

