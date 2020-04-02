SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Las Vegas Sands After 2.63% Gain

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.86 to a high of $67.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $66.34 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Las Vegas Sands have traded between a low of $51.16 and a high of $74.29 and are now at $68.31, which is 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

